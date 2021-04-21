WNCT NOW Afternoon: Officer involved shooting left one man dead in Elizabeth City; Pitt Co. at-home COVID test kits

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
Greenville-Pitt County ‘Says Yes’ to free, at-home COVID-19 Testing Challenge
‘Boom!’ NC couple warns homeowners about exploding glass shower doors
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Today’s cold front will create quite a stir for midweek
Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday in low-key fashion
Couple to end 3,000-mile walk across America in Myrtle Beach, six-month journey for a good cause
