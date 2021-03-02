WNCT NOW Afternoon: Pitt Co. deputies identify shooting victim

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Victoria Holmes for the top stories in Eastern North Carolina.

One dead after Pitt County deputies respond to shooting on U.S. Hwy. 264 in Greenville | WNCT

NCDHHS Begins Mailing Enrollment Packets and Launches Call Center in Preparation for NC Medicaid Managed Care Open Enrollment | WNCT

Thousands of pieces of mail sat undelivered at Raleigh post office, audit finds | WNCT

More than 1 million pounds of roadside trash already collected this year in North Carolina | WNCT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV