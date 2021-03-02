WNCT NOW Afternoon: Pitt Co. deputies identify shooting victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Victoria Holmes for the top stories in Eastern North Carolina.
One dead after Pitt County deputies respond to shooting on U.S. Hwy. 264 in Greenville | WNCT
NCDHHS Begins Mailing Enrollment Packets and Launches Call Center in Preparation for NC Medicaid Managed Care Open Enrollment | WNCT
Thousands of pieces of mail sat undelivered at Raleigh post office, audit finds | WNCT
More than 1 million pounds of roadside trash already collected this year in North Carolina | WNCT