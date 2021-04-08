WNCT NOW Afternoon: Senator Thom Tillis undergoes surgery to treat prostate cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across Eastern North Carolina.

Sen. Thom Tillis undergoes surgery to treat prostate cancer
Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in York County shooting

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issues welfare check for missing woman
With Virginia moving forward, state Democratic leaders want NC to be next to legalize marijuana
Storm Team 9 Forecast: T-storm chances on the rise today through the weekend

