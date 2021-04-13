WNCT Now Afternoon: Some counties across ENC to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.

Some counties across ENC to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine | WNCT

Officials: Man wanted after running from Onslow County Superior Courthouse after hearing guilty verdict in revenge porn case | WNCT

Kinston police issue statement regarding ‘partial video’ involving officers | WNCT

Swan Quarter, Cedar Island Ferry Routes to Resume Service | WNCT

Solo Summer Clean-up program searching for student volunteers | WNCT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV