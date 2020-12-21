WNCT NOW: Barr says no evidence of voter fraud, COVID-19 relief package, OCS mourn former school board chair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Join WNCT’s Kayla Schmidt for the latest updates across eastern North Carolina.

Barr said Monday he saw “no reason” to appoint a special counsel to look into the president’s claims of election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden: https://www.wnct.com/news/politics/ag-no-reason-for-special-counsel-on-election-bidens-son/

The relief package, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans: https://www.wnct.com/news/politics/congress-seals-agreement-on-900-billion-covid-relief-bill/

The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week: https://www.wnct.com/uncategorized/modernas-covid-19-vaccine-shots-leave-warehouses-widening-us-push-to-immunize/

Mayor Sammy Phillips issues a statement on the passing of School Board Chairman Pam Thomas: https://www.wnct.com/top-stories/jacksonville-mayor-sammy-phillips-on-the-passing-of-school-board-chair-pam-thomas/

A Kinston mother and her seven children are left without a home this holiday season. On December 11, a structural house fire occurred after a pot was accidentally left on the stove: https://www.wnct.com/top-stories/kinston-family-receives-donations-after-home-burns-down/