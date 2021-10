GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- AMEXCAN will host a multicultural festival this Friday. It'll be at Town Common in Greenville, amplifying the voices of this community in Eastern North Carolina.

AMEXCAN and Greenville Parks and Recreation are partnering to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a resource fair starting at 4 p.m, called Unidos por Nuestra Salud. It will share information on organizations like the Center for Domestic Violence and their programs. Then, the celebration begins with a showing of Zootopia in Spanish.