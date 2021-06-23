WNCT NOW: Details of a fatal bicycle involved crash in Greenville; Celebrate the Supermoon with Krispy Kreme

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for all the latest top and trending stories here in the east.

SEE MORE:

Greenville police arrest driver involved in fatal crash with bicyclist
Search enters day 6 on the Dan River today
MumFest returns to downtown New Bern in 2021
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Quiet, cool, and dry today; active again by Friday
How do I know if I’m entered into North Carolina’s vaccine lottery?
Krispy Kreme offers 1-day treat to enjoy during ‘Strawberry’ supermoon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV