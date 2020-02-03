Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Video
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
WNCT NOW Digital News Update 2/3/2020
Top Stories
Family Violence Prevention Center raises awareness of Teen Dating Violence Month
Albert J. Ellis Airport vying for state award
Federal court orders Farmville Discount Drug, Inc., pharmacist to pay $600,000 in civil penalties
New Bern PD receives grant for safer neighborhoods
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Features
Online Originals
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Black History Month
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Let’s Craft
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Calendar
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
Live Events
The Download
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
WNCT NOW Digital News Update 2/3/2020
WNCT Now Updates
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 05:45 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 05:52 PM CST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT NOW digital news update for February 2, 2020.
LKQD Outstream
Trending Stories
Where is Baby Andrew? Still no signs of missing Florida newborn
Community remembers soon-to-be mother found dead in crashed car in Wayne County
Police: Suspect pours flammable liquid over woman, sets her on fire
Man dies after crashing through fence in Greensboro, hitting parked vehicles, police say
Federal court orders Farmville Discount Drug, Inc., pharmacist to pay $600,000 in civil penalties
WNCT-TV