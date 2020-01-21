Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

WNCT NOW Digital Update 1/20/2020 8 p.m.

WNCT Now Updates
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT NOW‘s news update for January 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV