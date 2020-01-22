1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

WNCT Now Digital Update 1/22/20

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here is your WNCT Now update for Wednesday, January 22nd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV