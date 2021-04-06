WNCT NOW Evening: ECU cancels spring football game due to COVID

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across Eastern North Carolina.

ECU will not hold 2021 spring football game due to COVID-19 pandemic | WNCT

Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office says victim killed while trying to cross street in Kinston was employee there | WNCT

Beaufort mayor officially launches 2022 U.S. Senate campaign | WNCT

Gov. Cooper provides COVID-19 update on eve of vaccine eligibility expansion | WNCT

Greenville’s 2021 Street Resurfacing Project scheduled to begin next week | WNCT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV