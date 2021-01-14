WNCT NOW Evening: Gov. Cooper announces people 65+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in N.C.

WNCT Now Updates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news updates across eastern North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

President Donald Trump impeached by House for 2nd time: What’s next?
States preparing for potential protests at Capitol buildings across the country
Gov. Cooper mobilizes NC National Guard for deployment in Raleigh, DC
Gov. Cooper announces people 65 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus hospitalizations hit all-time high
Pitt County shooting leaves mother dead, 3-year-old son injured

