WNCT NOW Evening: IRS extends tax deadline to mid-may; mother-daughter duo arrested for rigging homecoming queen vote

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for all the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
SEE MORE:
IRS to delay tax deadline until mid-May, report says
Newsweek recognizes CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern among world’s best hospitals
Suspect in Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings charged with murder, assault
FDA warns not to drink company’s bottled water after several people report liver damage
Assistant principal, daughter charged in computer hack to steal homecoming queen vote
