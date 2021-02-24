WNCT NOW Evening: Latest relax of COVID restrictions, AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Brunswick Co. girl

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS’ Emily Cervarich for the latest top stories nationwide and here in the east.
Gov. Cooper to lift state-wide curfew while easing other COVID-19 restrictions
FDA finds Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine effective and safe
NC mom warns others after toddler son hit with serious complications from COVID-19
‘One in a million’: Rare half male, half female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Brunswick County girl
Missouri day care under investigation after toddler found outside in the cold
