WNCT NOW Evening: Lenoir Co. among best in state for least COVID cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.

Lenoir County among best, Edgecombe County among worst for COVID-19 cases in new NCDHHS map | WNCT

Kinston mayor: Investigation continues in incident with officers in viral video seen hitting suspect during arrest | WNCT

Onslow County deputies looking for suspect who broke into home, killed man | WNCT

ECU investigating fire in Tyler Residence Hall | WNCT

WEEKEND EVENTS:

Purple Kids Telethon – Purple Kids Telethon & Auction (armchairtelethon.com)

“Music Shoals” Beaufort Music Fest

“I Love New Music” Indie Fest in Kinston

