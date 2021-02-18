WNCT NOW Evening: NASA successfully lands probe on Mars, parts of NC continue to prep for snow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news updates across eastern North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper declaring state of emergency for parts of western NC ahead of winter storm
Winter storm knocks out Texas city’s water supply
Storm Team 9 Forecast: “Weather Alert Day” now in effect as heavy rain and wintry mix arrive
Food Lion in Rocky Mount recalls ground beef over ‘foreign material’
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

