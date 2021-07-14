WNCT NOW: Federal lawsuit in Andrew Brown Jr. death; Liquor shortage in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this WNCT NOW Update for all your local top and trending headlines.

Attorneys for family Andrew Brown Jr. file federal wrongful death lawsuit against deputies involved in raid, sheriffs
CNBC study ranks North Carolina as 2nd best state for business
North Carolina feeling effects from nationwide liquor shortage
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Typical summertime weather continues
NC State Highway Patrol investigating man hit by vehicle Wednesday morning in Jacksonville
2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show will happen Sept. 25-26
