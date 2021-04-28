WNCT NOW: Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 mandates, restrictions; Shop, Snack, Sip Uptown Greenville weekend event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Join 9OYS for our brand new segment "Now in ENC," where we dive into local topics here in Eastern North Carolina with special guests who can provide a unique perspective.

On this very first episode, we are joined by Sgt. Lee Darnell from the Pitt County Sheriff's office to discuss the staggering rise in gun violence across the country. We compare national statistics to numbers here in ENC.