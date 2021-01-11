WNCT NOW: House ‘will proceed’ with impeachment of President

WNCT
by: Kayla Schmidt
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT for the latest updates across eastern North Carolina.
SEE MORE:
Pelosi: House ‘will proceed’ with impeachment of Trump
Fort Bragg officer resigns as Army investigates her involvement in DC rally
Craven County moves to Phase 1b, activates online COVID-19 Vaccine appointment scheduler and call center
Fire in New Bern on Broad Street causes road closure Monday morning
Biden pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks: How quickly could you get one?
WNCT-TV