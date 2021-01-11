WNCT NOW: House ‘will proceed’ with impeachment of President

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT for the latest updates across eastern North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

Pelosi: House ‘will proceed’ with impeachment of Trump
Fort Bragg officer resigns as Army investigates her involvement in DC rally
Craven County moves to Phase 1b, activates online COVID-19 Vaccine appointment scheduler and call center
Fire in New Bern on Broad Street causes road closure Monday morning
Biden pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks: How quickly could you get one?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV