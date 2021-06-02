WNCT NOW: Local ‘Burn Ban’ lifted; continued search for missing Carteret County man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- The Jenna Franks autopsy report from the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine has been released and states that Franks died of multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Franks, a transgender woman, was murdered. Her body was found on Feb. 24 around 1:20 p.m. Police said city workers who were clearing an area of Ellis Boulevard and White Street found her body floating in a creek.