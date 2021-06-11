WNCT NOW: Local firefighter killed in crash; N.C. high school principal goes viral for singing video

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Belmont veteran has been selected to train and compete for his spot in the 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

The games will be held in Paris in 2024, but veteran Brian Conwell is already training at the gym at least 12 times a week.

“One of my favorite quotes is, no one is perfect, but in the search for perfection you will find greatness,” said Conwell.