WNCT NOW Special Edition: Latest on riots and chaos in D.C. along with latest local news

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join WNCT for the latest updates across eastern North Carolina.

Live Updates: Woman shot inside US Capitol dies; building secured by officers
Videos, photos show occupation of US Capitol
Gov. Cooper extends modified stay-at-home order for three more weeks due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Parents and teachers share thoughts on Pitt County school board’s meeting
Martin County Schools to transition to virtual learning for two weeks starting Jan. 11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV