GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - It's East Carolina University's graduation day. Students and their families and friends gathered at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium to celebrate the class of 2020 and 2021.

It’s a big day for Quanisha Jones, who’s a first generation graduate in her family. “I'm the oldest of seven kids, so honestly it means a lot just to set an example for my siblings, for my family,” says Jones.