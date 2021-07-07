WNCT NOW: Tracking Elsa; Convicted felon left hospital before arrest

WNCT
by: Emily Cervarich
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this WNCT NOW update with all your local top and trending headlines.
CLICK HERE to sign up for our WNCT email newsletters
SEE MORE:
Weather Alert Day: Elsa made landfall in FL; set to arrive in ENC Thursday
Law enforcement officials looking for man who was injured in Pamlico County chase, taken to hospital, left before arrest
Emerald Isle trash collection suspended for July 8
NC senator to introduce new exotic animal legislation after zebra cobra escape
WNCT-TV