WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) - Tucked away in Washington you'll find the Rose Haven Center of Healing. It's a safe space created for women veterans to work through trauma they may have experienced while serving in the military.

Juanita White is the Commander of the Disabled Americans Veterans Chapter 48. “What we go through in the military is a lot different than what even the male soldiers go through. We have to contend with it being a man's military,” White says.