WNCT NOW Update: Andrew Brown’s family scheduled to view body cam footage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.

Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view bodycam footage on Tuesday | WNCT

Storm Team 9 Forecast: Unsettled weather returns for mid-week | WNCT

Onslow County to promote Hurricane Preparedness Week and host Shelter Training Day | WNCT

Wood Ducks to host first home game at Grainger Stadium in 612 games | WNCT

NC House OK’s bill to prohibit shackling of pregnant inmates | WNCT

What The Politics?! Episode 34: Breaking down N.C. Senate candidates for 2022 election | WNCT

