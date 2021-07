CHOCOWINITY (WNCT) -- The NC State Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on NC Hwy. 33 on Monday.

Troopers responded to an area near Bear Creek Road just after 3 p.m. for a crash that involved a pick-up truck and a car. Both lanes of NC Hwy. 33 were closed as troopers, EMS and other officials tended to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.