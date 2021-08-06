WNCT NOW Update: COVID-19 case surge continues across NC

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across the east.

Ronald McDonald House Telethon looks to raise money for good cause | WNCT

GPD searching for armed robbery suspects | WNCT

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closing overnight next week | WNCT

Assistance still available for eligible homeowners in 27 counties to repair damage due to Hurricane Florence in 2018 | WNCT

COVID-19 in NC: Surge continues with 4,506 new cases | WNCT

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV