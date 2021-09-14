WNCT NOW UPDATE: ECU identifies COVID clusters, Federal vaccine requirement for businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) --- Join 9OYS digital reporters Victoria Holmes and Emily Cervarich as they celebrate one year of What The Politics?! podcasts and break down Tuesday's latest episode.

It's been seven months since the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The country is now well underway with court proceedings and criminal charges of those involved. Emily and Victoria get a first-hand look at what's happening at these trials and learn more from this week's guest.