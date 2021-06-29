WNCT Now Update: Fourth of July events, construction updates in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.
GPD: Remains identified as missing woman last seen December 2020 | WNCT
8 NC State baseball players tested positive for highly contagious Delta variant, chancellor says | WNCT
Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina | WNCT
Two Pitt County roads to convert to all-way stops starting Tuesday | WNCT
Storm Team 9 Forecast: “Danny” is done for; toasty Tuesday on tap | WNCT