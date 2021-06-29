WNCT Now Update: Fourth of July events, construction updates in the east

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.

GPD: Remains identified as missing woman last seen December 2020 | WNCT

8 NC State baseball players tested positive for highly contagious Delta variant, chancellor says | WNCT

Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina | WNCT

Two Pitt County roads to convert to all-way stops starting Tuesday | WNCT

Storm Team 9 Forecast: “Danny” is done for; toasty Tuesday on tap | WNCT

ECU to host Summer Movies on the Lawn series in July

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV