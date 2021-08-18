WNCT NOW UPDATE: Gov. Cooper says mask mandate not off the table as COVID cases rise

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across the east.

Onslow County Schools will provide free meals for all students through 2022 | WNCT

Carteret County Public Schools to require face masks for first two weeks of semester | WNCT

GPD Gang Unit recognized as North Carolina’s “Gang Unit of the Year” | WNCT

CDC COVID Data Tracker

Watch live newscasts here: WNCT Now | WNCT

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV