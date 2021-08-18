WNCT NOW UPDATE: Gov. Cooper says mask mandate not off the table as COVID cases rise

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. on Wednesday provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends.

A representative from Live Nation Entertainment, Jeannine Beson, joined to share information on the company’s updated vaccination policies for concerts in North Carolina and their mission for keeping concert-goers safe. Additionally, the winners of the state’s final Your Shot at A Million Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College drawing winners were announced.