WNCT NOW UPDATE: Gov. Cuomo resigns, Craven Co. Health Director pens letter to community

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.

Watch: Cuomo announces resignation amid AG report on sexual harassment allegations | WNCT

LIVE: $1 trillion infrastructure bill passes Senate, moves to House | WNCT

BCCC campus to hold vaccine clinic on August 16, first day of classes | WNCT

Craven County Health Director urges vaccinations in open letter | WNCT

Little League Softball World Series kicks off Wednesday, leaders expect boost to local economy | WNCT

What The Politics?! Episode 44: Stakeholders and power players, exploring America’s future | WNCT

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV