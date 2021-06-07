WNCT NOW Update: Missing Carteret County man found alive; Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding runaway teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Cheyenne Pagan for the top stories across ENC.

For more information on these stories, check them out down below.

Missing Carteret County man found alive after emerging from Croatan National Forest, currently in hospital
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding runaway teen
Greene County sheriff: 4 injured in Sunday morning shooting
Tax refund: IRS says 2.8M will get overpaid unemployment money returned this week

