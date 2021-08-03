WNCT NOW Update: Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon; ECU to require masks indoors

WNCT Now Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.

Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon | WNCT

Condolences pour in after Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath passes away | WNCT

NC to offer $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers; several locations eligible in ENC | WNCT

NCDHHS to hold final Summer Cash, Cash 4 College drawings on Wednesday | WNCT

Pitt County Department of Social Services offers free DNA testing | WNCT

Officials across ENC make changes to National Night Out events due to weather | WNCT

WNCT Podcast Network | WNCT

