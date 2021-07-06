WNCT NOW UPDATE: Pamlico County deputies looking for man involved in chase, Pitt County resumes glass recycling

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.
Tracking the Tropics: Elsa expected to become hurricane again before Florida landfall | WNCT
One person killed in early-morning Greenville apartment fire, victim identified | WNCT
Law enforcement officials looking for man who was injured in Pamlico County chase, taken to hospital, left before arrest | WNCT
Investigation ongoing after firefighters battle early-morning dune fire in Atlantic Beach | WNCT
Pitt County resumes glass recycling | WNCT