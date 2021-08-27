WNCT Now Update: US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.
US and NC flags lowered to half-staff honoring the victims of the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan | WNCT
Gov. Cooper wants more restaurants and businesses to require proof of vaccination | WNCT
COVID-19 in NC: Record numbers of patients in hospital ICUs, on ventilators | WNCT
===
