GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wake up every Thursday with the 9OYS Morning Brew crew.

WNCT brings you a weekly behind-the-scenes chat with the 9 On Your Side morning team as they discuss fun and trending stories.

Beyonce’s biggest fan comes to discuss the music artists we love to listen to. Join us as we provide a short “dating profile” on crew members and chat about hidden attractions/places here in Eastern North Carolina.