9OYS Morning Brew, Episode 10: Juneteenth

The Greenville Financial Services Manager, Denisha Harris, joins us this week to discuss Juneteenth and the event the city is hosting to celebrate. Father’s Day is here, and we know of a few activities you can attend with your dad. In need of a furry companion at home or know someone who does? Check out the “Caturday Adoption Party” this Saturday, June 19.

Editor Kelly Hunter, producer Jennifer Blake, meteorologist Alex Wasilenko, anchor Julianne Dell and reporter Ford Sanders are joined by the City of Greenville’s Financial Services Manager to learn about Juneteenth and what the holiday is truly about.

The American Red Cross is desperately in need of blood donations as this is the lowest the blood supply has been since the beginning of March 2020. They are now under what they call a severe blood shortage.

The Big Rock Tournament is wrapping up this weekend providing an entertaining event for people to enjoy this Father’s Day weekend. The Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event on Saturday with reduced adoption fees.

