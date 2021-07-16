9OYS Morning Brew, Episode 12: Unchartered waters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wake up every Friday with the 9OYS Morning Brew crew.

We will bring you a weekly behind-the-scenes chat with the 9 On Your Side morning team as we discuss fun and trending stories.

Shark Week 2021 is here, with UNC researchers on the hunt for clues. The Big Rock Kid Billfish Tournament began Thursday as anglers of all sizes gear up for the competition. And the future of space and car travel is rapidly evolving.

Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko, anchor Julianne Dell, reporter Ford Sanders and editor Kelly Hunter sit down this week to discuss the research that the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences is conducting along our coast.

July 11-18 marks the 33rd anniversary of Shark Week with a variety of special guests.

Richard Branson has earned his space wings and flying car prototypes have arrived. Learn about the newest dual-mode car-aircraft and how fast or how high one can soon travel.

Sunday in the Park kicks off this Sunday at Town Common after last week’s event was postponed due to rain. Join in for some music, food, and good times.

Looking for more activities for the summer? Check out the Duke Lemur Center, home to the world’s largest and most divisive collection of lemurs in the world outside of Madagascar.

CLICK HERE to access the WNCT Podcast Network

New episodes of the 9OYS Morning Brew come every Friday at 9 a.m. Grab a cup of coffee and join us!

We want to hear from you so please be sure to email us with questions you may have or topics you would like discussed. All feedback is welcome including recommendations for special guests you would like featured on the podcast.

Email Kelly Hunter: KHunter@wnct.com

Click here to subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.