9OYS Morning Brew, Episode 14: The highlight reel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wake up every Friday with the 9OYS Morning Brew crew.

We will bring you a weekly behind-the-scenes chat with the 9 On Your Side morning team as we discuss fun and trending stories.

This weekend marks the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Discover the top three countries leading the pack in medals earned as well as the athletes and accomplishments that stood out. Duke University makes history with a new piece of artificial intelligence, and thanks to Facebook, a furry friend left abandoned now has a home.

Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko, reporter Ford Sanders and editor Kelly Hunter provide you with a list of total medals earned by the leading countries. See what sports are left to compete in over the weekend and what athletes have shined in this year’s Olympic games.

Duke University is one of three transplant centers in the US selected to join a study on whether the artificial heart is a viable option before a transplant. If FDA approved, it would provide a bridge to transplant patients whose hearts require assistance to pump blood.

The Greenville Police Department hosted its National Night Out to improve relations between law enforcement and the community earlier this week.

East Carolina University has a new mask mandate in place and Comic-Con returns to Greenville this weekend at the Greenville Convention Center.