9OYS Morning Brew, Episode 15: Innovative pioneers

Throughout the years, North Carolina has remained a top leader in the field of innovation. From the Wright Brothers to Pepsi and then Bojangles, the number of advancing technologies, ideas and businesses in the state is worth celebrating.

Speaking of celebrations, the Little League Softball World Series is in full swing in Greenville. If you are going to check out the action, make sure to bring sunscreen with you as the heat index will be scorching.

The North Carolina Chamber is hosting a contest designed to show off innovative manufacturers in the state. The contest is called the “Coolest Thing Made in NC.” Designed to celebrate the innovation, creativity, and importance of our state’s manufacturers, the contest opens for nominations on August 6 and closes on August 20, 2020. If you would like to submit your favorite product or business, head on over to our website where you will find a link to the contest’s website.

Meteorologist Alex Wasilenko, anchor Julianne Dell, reporter Ford Sanders, producer Jennifer Blake and editor Kelly Hunter talk about protecting your students’ or child’s safety online as they head back to school. The Better Business Bureau provides recommendations on using caution when you are shopping or sharing information.

One citizen noticed an increase in the volume of homeless people wandering the streets and took it upon herself to take action. Pairing up with the auto store groups in Greenville and Farmville, a non-profit organization called “Help for the Homeless” was created to provide basic needs such as socks, undergarments, toothpaste, food, and water to those in need.

And the Little League Softball World Series kicks off this week at Elm Street Park. Games are free to the public and a revenue of over eight hundred thousand dollars is expected to be brought into the city.

