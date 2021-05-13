9OYS Morning Brew, Episode 6: Hurricane Preparedness Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wake up every Friday with the 9OYS Morning Brew crew.

Warmer weather means warmer water temperatures. Learn what you need to prepare your family and home for the upcoming hurricane season.

The Down East Wood Ducks had their first home game since 2019 and their season looks promising. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and we encourage you to speak out about how you’re feeling. Join us as we provide coping strategies and learn about some special furry friends.

Editor Kelly Hunter, meteorologist Alex Wasilenko, anchor Julianne Dell, and producer Daniel Roberts talk baseball in Kinston. The Down East Wood Ducks team is back, and we have the stats on their past seasons.

Unsure of what you need to do to prepare for hurricane season? Alex has you covered so you won’t be caught off guard come June 1.

Needing a weekend activity for the family? Head on over to New Bern for the Plein art competition involving over 22 artists. While you’re there, be sure to swing by the New Bern Fire and Rescue to meet the newest furry addition to the arson team, Bobbie.

