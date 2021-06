GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the return of People & Places … with something Extra.

People and Places Extra will premiere on WNCT-TV this Thursday. Each Thursday, Ken will take a look at the people and places around Eastern North Carolina that make the region a great place to live.

Click on the above podcast as Ken shares more on the origins of the People and Places feature and introduces a new podcast where you’ll get to know more about characters showcased in the weekly segment on WNCT-TV.