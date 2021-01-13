Farmville Central’s Larry Williford talks high school hoops, COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join the 9OYS sports team as they break down some of the latest sports news, including local and national headlines.

Listen to our exclusive interview with Larry Williford, Farmville Central athletic director and boys’ basketball coach. This week we sit down to chat about the 2020-2021 basketball season and how the Jaguars are dealing with COVID-19 protocols.

Join Brian Bailey, Nolan Knight and Kelci O’Donnell every Wednesday for the latest in sports talk in ENC.

