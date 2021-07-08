People and Places Extra podcast: Brew to You Winterville breweries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In this podcast episode, we explore the growing craft beer scene in Winterville.

Guests Benjamin Self of Local Oak Brewing Company and Chuck Smith of Nauti Dog Brewing Company talk about how their businesses fared during the pandemic, the excitement of an influx of craft beer lovers to Winterville and their hopes and dreams for the town’s future.

Plus, get details on how the two breweries, located just one block apart, are planning something special together for the fall.

Click the podcast link to listen and learn more. Ken’s latest “People and Places: Brew to You” will air Thursday during our 9OYS 5 p.m. newscast.

