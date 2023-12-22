GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve been spotlighting personalities that have helped make WNCT such a special place over the past 70 years.

During December, WNCT has been celebrating and gearing up for its 70th anniversary. On December 22, 1953, WNCT-TV began broadcasting its TV signal. In this podcast, we talk with anchor Allan Hoffman, who served 27 years at Channel 9.

Allan talks about the station, his career, covering Hurricane Floyd and other big events and more.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Go here to watch Ken’s “People & Places” story and to find more People & Places stories and podcasts.