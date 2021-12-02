People & Places Extra: Ayden-based NC Packs 4 Patriots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the holiday season here one local non-profit is busy like everyone else preparing for Christmas.

Host Ken Watlington visits Ayden.-based non-profit N.C Packs 4 Patriots to chat with director Barbara Whitehead as the group gathers and packs care packages to send to active duty service members worldwide. Learn more about how Packs 4 Patriots got started and how you can get involved.

