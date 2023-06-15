MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is always a big deal in Carteret County and around the area.

Host Ken Watlington chats with author Bethany Bradsher about her book “The Big Rock: Inside the Stakes Hunt for the Elusive Million-Dollar Marlin.” Hear why she decided to write about one of the east coast’s biggest fishing tournaments and find out what will be the focus of her next sports-related book.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Go here to watch Ken’s “People & Places” story. You can find more People & Places stories and podcasts by clicking here.