People & Places Extra: Carlena Davis

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest edition of “People & Places” is going viral.

Carlena Davis is originally from Kinston but now lives in Maryland. She has become a viral success with more than 500,000 followers on TikTok thanks to her “Spilling the Sweet Tea” videos.

Davis discusses how she uses the platform to share her love of cooking. Plus, she shares the story of how a recent video she made to shine a light on her hometown went viral around the world.

Click the podcast link above to listen. Click here to catch other “People & Places” podcasts and shows.