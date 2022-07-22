WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ken’s month-long People & Places “Brew To You” tour continues with a stop in downtown Wilson.

This stop highlights another of Eastern North Carolina craft breweries. Host Ken Watlington chats with husband-and-wife team of Ryan Witter-Merithew and Mahalia Breen, owners of Casita Brewing Company. From ENC to Vermont to Europe and back home, Ryan and Mahalia talk about their journey and how they’re now impacting Wilson.

